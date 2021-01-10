Capitol Report: The Heisman trophy, update on Beardsley Zoo’s animal mayor, & special guest in the ‘house’

Last week, Devonta Smith, a wide receiver at the University of Alabama, was awarded the Heisman trophy. If there’s one person who could have predicted this, it is Senate President Martin Looney.

The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo’s ‘mayor’ Wiggles the Chinchilla passed away at the age of 18. We hate to say this, but the Capitol Report panel made this ominous prediction when Wiggles was elected mayor in November.

Wiggles was loved by all and will be missed by kids everywhere.

Wiggles will now be remembered as the William Henry Harrison of zoo mayors. President Harrison died 32 days after office when he caught a cold at his inauguration and came down with pneumonia.

We also have a special guest: News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House.