NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Leora Levy, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, dropped her first ad of the season. Levy and fellow Republican Themis Klarides are vying to take on Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

What kind of showdown might we see between the women to the nod to take on Blumenthal?

Former Connecticut Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D) and former Senate Minority Leader John McKinney (R) weigh in on the race.

