Capitol Report: The top three biggest politics topics this year

(WTNH) – We’ve been looking at the “great eight” political topics as we look back at 2021 and look ahead to 2022.

Here are the top three political topics covered in Capitol Report.

Number three is watch your language! This past year, it seems no matter what you say, tweet, post, whatever, someone is always listening. A lot of lawmakers were catching a lot of heat in 2021 for what they have to say on a wide variety of issues.

The number two big story is juvenile crime and criminal justice reform. This is a hot button issue, and it did not make it into a special session, but you can bet, and you might even get odds on Fan Duel, this will be front and center in 2022.

The biggest political topic was 2021 was once again the year of COVID. This is rolling right over into 2022. It will continue to impact politics, it will continue to be a big part of the governor’s race, and it will continue to be part of our daily lives.