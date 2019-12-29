Capitol Report: the year of Governor Lamont, wealthy businessman to public servant

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If there’s one way to sum up 2019 in Connecticut, it was The Year of Governor Lamont.

With a snap of his fingers, he went from wealthy CT businessman to public servant.

Thrown into the deep end of the capitol ‘swimming pool,’ Lamont came charging out of the gate, throwing down the gauntlet on some key issues in both his inaugural and budget addresses.

Let’s fast-forward to two weeks ago: Governor Lamont sat down with News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent, Mark Davis, to talk about what he’s been able to accomplish and what he’s learned in his first 11 months in office.

