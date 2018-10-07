Capitol Report

Capitol Report: Things heat up between gubernatorial candidates



Posted: Oct 07, 2018 02:31 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 05:36 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The gloves are coming off as we enter into the final month of campaigning for candidates across the state.

Things are particularly heating up between gubernatorial candidates Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski.

The Democrat and the Republican have both launched a new wave of attack ads as they look to win over undecided voters.

News 8's Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis joined the Capitol Report crew to discuss the campaigns.

Hear what he had to say and more in the video above.

