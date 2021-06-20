Capitol Report: Third times a charm as recreational marijuana will become legal

(WTNH) — It took lawmakers going into special session and three votes in the Senate but after all is said and done, recreational marijuana is going to be legal in Connecticut.

Gov. Lamont is expected to sign the bill this week. You can possess it by July 1 and retail sales are slated to begin next may.

The bill contains equity provisions and regulations around state control. Getting this done involved a lot of political maneuvering but in the end, Gov. Lamont and democratic leaders got what they wanted.

Republicans fighting this did have some democratic support. Despite all of their passionate arguments against legalization, this was a train they could not stop.

Watch the video above for more.