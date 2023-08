NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tom Dudchik and the Capitol Report team discuss your top stories from this week in Connecticut politics.

Students and staff at Connecticut’s community colleges fear looming budget cuts;

The endorsed GOP mayoral candidate in Derby faces charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol; and

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) rattles the social media cage with his comments on a country music tune

Watch the video above.