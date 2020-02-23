Capitol Report: Thousands converge on the Capitol urging lawmakers to keep religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands swarmed the capitol this week urging lawmakers to sack a plan to repeal the religious exemption for childhood vaccinations. But health experts say the more children who are unvaccinated, the more children who are in danger.

About 2,000 people showed up at the capitol last Wednesday for a public hearing on a bill that would end the religious exemption for childhood vaccinations. Hundreds signed up to speak; the hearing went through the night and did not end until 8 a.m. the following morning.

It is a passionate group, but those backing the ban point to the science behind vaccinations and the safety it brings for the children who have them and those around them.