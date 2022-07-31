(WTNH) – A week from this coming Tuesday is Primary Day in Connecticut. This past week, we got the chance to see the three Republicans vying for the chance to face U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in November.

In their one and only debate, Themis Klarides, the GOP’s endorsed candidate, is a pro-choice moderate. Klarides faced a double-dose of conservatism from Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj.

Suppose there’s an underlying message that Klarides tried to hammer home. In that case, it’s that her experience and middle ground views would matter more in Washington, versus the hardline conservative messaging of her opponents.

Watch the video above for the full segment.