Capitol Report: Timothy Stewart feels backlash following Facebook comment

Posted: Feb 10, 2019 01:54 PM EST

(WTNH) - When it comes to social media, you need to think before you post. 

It appears former New Britain Mayor Timothy Stewart didn't get that memo.

The father of current New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is taking a ton of heat for a Facebook post made during last week's State of the Union.

Timothy Stewart resigns as President of the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce

It was in reference to Democratic women lawmakers wearing white to show solidarity for the women's suffragette movement.

People, including Stewart's own daughter, then called for him to step down from his positions in city government as well as his job as the head of New Britian's Chamber of Commerce.

