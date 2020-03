Conn. (WTNH) — How will your candidate handle a crisis of epic proportions? That question will weigh on a lot of people’s minds the next time they are at the ballot box.

The coronavirus has Governor Ned Lamont navigating uncharted waters. Right now it’s sink or swim.

All things considered, our State leaders are ‘swimming,’ trying to stay in front of what may be the most chaotic and uncertain point in any of our lifetimes.