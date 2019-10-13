Capitol Report: Tipped wage battle in Connecticut

(WTNH) — There’s a tipped wage battle happening in Connecticut. Wait staff versus restaurant owners. And both want clarification on wage laws from lawmakers in Hartford.

The confusion stems from what the State Labor Department has been telling restaurant and bar owners: the minimum wage for waiters is $6/hour and change and for bartenders is $8/hour and change, as long as those workers spend at least 80% of their workday doing work that earns them tips. Otherwise, the statewide $11/hour minimum wage applies.

But tipped workers are saying that that standard doesn’t apply to the reality of a serving job.

From tipped workers, we heard this week, “We’re required to do cleaning; we’re required to do take-out orders; we’re required to cut fruits and vegetables.”

From business owners we heard, “What the small business owners here today are seeking is simple: fair, clear, and predicable regulations for our business so that we can keep our doors open.”

Chief Political Correspondent, Mark Davis, talks about the tipped wage issue taking center stage at the capitol last week.