(WTNH) – It’s hard for people to fathom at most Connecticut schools, children are allowed to have their phones with them in the classroom.

However, in Torrington, the school board is now wrestling with a new policy that locks up phones while kids are in class.

Students argue they actually use their phones as a learning tool, while school board members say the constant distractions in the class are getting out of control.

Watch the video above for the full segment.