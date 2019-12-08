Closings
Capitol Report: Treasurer Wooden proposes ‘Responsible Gun Policy’

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Should the state divest its holding in gun stocks? There’s mixed opinions on the issue.

Last week State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced his plan to divest $30 million from the state pension fund of any investments in gun and ammunition stocks.

It’s a bold move. Wooden calls it ‘Responsible Gun Policy.’ It’s personal for Wooden, who lost a relative to gun violence.

While Democrats and anti-gun advocates applauded Wooden’s proposal, the NRA and many Republicans weren’t so pleased.

State Representative David Wilson told The Hartford Courant, “The Treasurer has a fiduciary responsibility to the people of Connecticut to find the best investments and earn the most return on our investments, not to intimidate companies to benefit his personal policy beliefs.”

