Capitol Report: Trump and whistleblower, Jim Himes’ new challenger, and a Lieberman is back in politics

(WTNH) — Another wild week in Washington D.C. The more that surfaces about the Trump Administration‘s efforts to get Ukraine involved in smearing Joe Biden, the more unhinged Trump is becoming in news conferences…and on ‘the Twitter.’

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is making the rounds on the cable news circuit to blast the president for saying he wants to meet the whistleblower.

U.S. Congressman Jim Himes has a new challenger in the 4th district. His name is Johathan Riddle. He’s young; he’s from Westport; and he’s a banker.

In his new campaign video he’s tossing a football.

A familiar name is running for office for the U.S. Senate in Georgia: Matt Lieberman.

Like father, like son. The younger Lieberman is a democrat and promises to be a voice for frustrated Georgians.