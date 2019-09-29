Capitol Report: Trump impeachment, Republican student harassment, Bob Stefanowski possible return to politics

(WTNH) — What a week in Washington D.C.: President Trump now faces an impeachment inquiry, there was a release of phone transcripts where the President tried to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, and then the whistleblower complaint about it went public.

With all of this going on, President Trump tried to flip the script last Thursday about who was ‘actually’ having improper conversations with Ukraine’s President.

The Hearst Connecticut Media Editorial Board didn’t waste any time, saying that President Trump need to step down, saying, “Trump has repeatedly proven himself unfit for office, and appears to view the presidency as a position meant to benefit himself personally, not as one that must represent the interests of an entire nation.”

The political divide is a growing issue on college campuses. Last week at the capitol, young Republicans shared their experience about being harassed and intimidated for expressing their political views.

You know who isn’t going away? Bob Stefanowski, that’s who. ‘Bob the Builder’ lost to Governor Ned Lamont last November, but he’s been pretty active with his attacks on the new administration.

Bob is writing editorials, holding news conferences, and giving the appearance of someone who may want to run again in 2022.

Last week, he joined local pastors in New Haven to blast the prepared food tax fiasco.