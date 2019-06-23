Capitol Report: Trump kicked off 2020 reelection campaign, does Connecticut have his vote?

Keep America Great. President Trump “Officially” kicked off his 2020 Reelection campaign last week in Orlando.

Trump was playing a lot of his “greatest hits”, like going after Hilary Clinton, talking tough on immigration, and constantly shouting about “Fake News”.

Trump lost Connecticut in 2016, but when he campaigned here, he knew what buttons to push.

Will his sense of “Republicanism” resonate with Connecticut voters this time?

Watch the video above for more.

