Capitol Report: Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider sends get-well message to CT nurse fighting coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twisted Sister’s former-frontman Dee Snider sent a get well message to a Connecticut nurse battling coronavirus.

The nurse’s soon-to-be sister-in-law knows Snider and helped make it happen.

Snider also sent a similar message to the Rochester Regional Health healthcare worker, concluding with a rock out singalong of “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

A very twisted thank you to our health care heroes from @deesnider lead singer of Twisted Sister! He recorded a special shout out to all of our hardworking staff, including our amazing EVS workers. Hear his best wishes for everyone on the frontlines battling #covid19. pic.twitter.com/EYctajR5jw — Rochester Regional Health (@ROCRegional) April 10, 2020

