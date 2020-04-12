Capitol Report: Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider sends get-well message to CT nurse fighting coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twisted Sister’s former-frontman Dee Snider sent a get well message to a Connecticut nurse battling coronavirus.
The nurse’s soon-to-be sister-in-law knows Snider and helped make it happen.
Snider also sent a similar message to the Rochester Regional Health healthcare worker, concluding with a rock out singalong of “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”
