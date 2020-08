(WTNH) — Tuesday is primary day in Connecticut and the biggest topic of conversation is not the candidates, but the ballots.

Last week, 20,000 absentee ballots were in the process of being mailed or still needed to be mailed to voters who requested them.

In Berlin and Southington voters are casting ballots in a State House of Representatives seat. Both of the candidates have expressed their concerns about the counting of absentee ballots in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.