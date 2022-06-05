(WTNH) – Our U.S. Senators are just like us! Running around from event to event, getting a bite to eat wherever they can.

Senator Chris Murphy dropped into a Jersey Mike’s to grab a quick sandwich in Enfield last Thursday and wound up getting a free lunch.

Two men, Dave, a former police officer, and Bill, who is returned from the U.S. Army, quietly paid for the senator’s sandwich as a thank you for his work on gun violence.

A little kindness goes a long way.

