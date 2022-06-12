(WTNH) – For a political program, we spend an awful lot of time talking about college sports. Specifically, UConn basketball and football, but today it’s all about the great American pastime: baseball.

Specifically, UConn baseball, the Huskies are on a run. Sunday night, they play game 2 of their NCAA Super Regional against Stanford University.

Winner of the best of three will earn a trip to the College World Series.

Just down the road from Storrs, the Eastern Connecticut Warriors just took home the Division III National Title. Eastern defeated Salisbury University. This is their 5th national championship in program history.

