(WTNH) – It may only be early December, but both UConn basketball programs are raising eyebrows. The men and women are both ranked in the top 10.

The women are third and this is familiar territory, but they are doing it without their star, Paige Bueckers, who is sidelined for the year with a knee injury.

It’s the men who are really turning heads. They remain undefeated and are ranked 8th in the nation.

Coach Dan Hurley’s team is playing with confidence after wins over other ranked teams.

