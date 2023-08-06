NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention all UConn athletes! Can you locate Stillwater, Oklahoma, on a map? Have you ever spent time in Manhattan, Kansas?

You might want to familiarize yourselves with these outposts because UConn continues to flirt with the Big 12 conference.

The Big 12 wants to expand to 14 teams, and they have one spot left. UConn’s rich basketball history might just get UConn into a so-called power conference.

The football program would reap the financial rewards of a move to the Big 12. The conference has a fat TV contract that helps the bottom line.

UConn’s head football coach Jim Mora weighed in on the potential move following the team’s first practice last week.

Watch the video above to hear his remarks.