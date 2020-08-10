Capitol Report: UConn football pulls the plug on fall season. Will this hurt or help the program?

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has become the first major college football program to cancel their season. Coach Randy Edsall says it was a decision made with “student-athlete safety in mind” in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UConn is without a conference. More than half of their opponents canceled their UConn games because they are no longer playing non-conference games.

So, instead of scrambling to find replacements UConn pulled the plug on the season.

Will this help or hurt UConn football?

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss