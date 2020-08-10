Capitol Report: UConn football pulls the plug on fall season. Will this hurt or help the program?

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has become the first major college football program to cancel their season. Coach Randy Edsall says it was a decision made with “student-athlete safety in mind” in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UConn is without a conference. More than half of their opponents canceled their UConn games because they are no longer playing non-conference games.

So, instead of scrambling to find replacements UConn pulled the plug on the season.

Will this help or hurt UConn football?