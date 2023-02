(WTNH) – Thousands of UConn students made their way to the Capitol on Wednesday to rally against Governor Ned Lamont’s proposed budget. The proposal would slice $360 million from UConn’s budget request.

If passed, the plan would cut $160 million in the upcoming fiscal year and $200 million in the following year.

UConn’s president is calling on Lamont to reconsider his plan, stating it could lead to a $3,000 tuition hike for students starting next year.

