(WTNH) – Geno Auriemma will probably tell you the only ranking that matters is where you are at the end of the season.

Last week, something happened that hasn’t occurred since George W. Bush was president. The UConn women were ranked outside the top five of the preseason AP Poll.

The Huskies were picked to finish 6th and that’s without star Paige Buecker, who’s likely out for the season.

