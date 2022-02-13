(WTNH) – The saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.” Case in point: the UConn women.

Dominance and consistency have defined the UConn women’s basketball program for years, but last Wednesday’s loss to Villanova ended an unprecedented run of 169 consecutive conference games.

UConn hadn’t lost since March of 2013 when Notre Dame beat them.

The last conference loss for UConn, President Barak Obama was starting his second term, ‘Argo’ just won Best Picture at the Oscars, and Cincinnati Bengal’s quarterback, Joe Burrow, was 16-years-old.

