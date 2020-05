(WTNH) -- What's the buzz at the State Capitol these days. The sound of hair clippers. Barbers, stylists, and salon owners made their way to the State House steps to let Governor Ned Lamont know they weren't pleased with his late minute 180 that prevented the hair business from getting back to business last Wednesday.

Many owners spent a lot of money to make their shops and salons COVID-19 compliant to protect the safety of workers and customers. But the governor changed course anyway.