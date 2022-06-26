(WTNH) – A few years ago, the University of Hartford’s men’s basketball team made the NCAA tournament and played Baylor, Villanova, and UConn over the course of the season. Starting in 2023, the University of Hartford will drop to a Division III program and play in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

So, who plays in the CCC? UHart will face Roger Williams, Endicott, Suffolk, and Salve Regina to name a few.

Hartford’s Athletic Director told the Hartford Courant she understands student-athletes and fans are bummed, but says it’s ultimately the right move.

