Capitol Report: upcoming general session will bring ‘tolls’ vote, renewed push to legalize sports betting, Lamont’s State of the State preview

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The road to a special session on ‘trucks only tolls’ in Connecticut has been marked with more ‘potholes’ and ‘speed bumps’ than we can count. The vote on Governor Lamont’s Transportation Plan is going to happen in mid-February, but Republicans are still raising a number of red flags concerning the plan.

Last Friday, a huge crowd showed up at the Capitol for a public hearing on the ‘trucks only toll’ plan. There were passionate arguments on both sides of the issue.

Here’s a ‘what if’ scenario before they finally get around to voting on tolls: Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, who presides over the Senate, could be the deciding vote on tolls in the even of an 18-18 tie.

Super Bowl Sunday marks the biggest sports gambling day of the year, so what a better time to talk about the renewed push to legalize sports betting and expand gaming in Connecticut.

A bi-partisan group of lawmakers is betting much of this will hinge on the state cutting a deal with the Mashantucket and Mohegan tribes, who also want a piece of the action.

This Wednesday at 11 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont will be giving the ‘State of the State.’ Capitol Report will have complete coverage of the Governor’s speech at around noon on News 8, WTNH.com, and the News 8 app.