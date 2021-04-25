Capitol Report: Use of force policing facing scrutinization; Could the state car tax come to an end?

Just because Democrats control the legislature in Hartford doesn’t necessarily mean your Democratic governor is going to love everything you propose.

Case in point? A new tax plan that includes an increase in capital gains taxes on the wealthy. It’s just one piece of a sweeping package approved by the tax committee last Thursday.

It also includes a truck mileage tax and a corporate tax hike among others. Democrats who backed it admit it is a “work in progress”.

While some Republicans question the accounting claiming it would break the spending cap.

Here’s a story that generated a lot of discussion on the News 8 Facebook page last week. A proposal to get rid of the car taxes altogether.

Lawmakers cite too many disparities that create an unfair system.

For example, to own a Toyota Prius in Hartford, you’d pay more than if you were to own a Ferrari in Westport.

State Senator Will Haskell wants to get rid of the state car tax and shift the burden to property owners over a four year time frame.

Last week, all eyes were on Minneapolis as former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for the killing of George Floyd. Floyd’s death has forced police departments and lawmakers to reassess the use of force in policing.

Just one day after New Haven renewed efforts in de-escalation training, bodycam footage of an incident was released, showing a New Haven officer pulling a taser and a gun on a shoplifting suspect. All of this is raising questions about how officers are being trained.