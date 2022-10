(WTNH) – Vice President Kamala Harris rolled into Connecticut last week. She took part in a panel discussion on protecting reproductive rights at Central Connecticut State University.

Governor Ned Lamont was there, as well as the National President of Planned Parenthood, U.S. Education Secretary, and 5th District Congresswoman Jahana Hayes.

This was big for Hayes who is in a tight race with Republican George Logan.

