Capitol Report: Voters, lawmakers divided when it comes to mail-in voting ahead of November election

(WTNH) — It was a Connecticut primary like no other. More than a million absentee ballot applications mailed out to all active voters. 300,000 requested absentee ballots. State Republicans are calling for an investigation into delays and other problems.

The whole goal is to clean up any problems before the general election in November when even more people may choose to use absentee ballots.

President Donald Trump has made it well known he’s not a fan of mail-in voting even though he and members of his administration have done it.

A recent poll finds most Americans think it’s a good idea to make it easier to vote by mail. But there’s a big difference when broken down by party: 90% of Democrats say it’s a good idea while only 20% of Republicans agree.