Capitol Report: Wallingford mayor surprises students at graduation

(WTNH) — You may recall way back in 2017, Wallingford Mayor William Dickinson Jr. dressed as a Roman centurion to announce he was running for an 18th term.

Fast forward to 2021, Dickinson is looking to make it 20 terms. At the Sheehan High School graduation last week, Dickinson proved to the students that when you’ve won 19 straight elections, you’ve earned the right to do anything.

If you thought making pizza the official state food of Connecticut would be a slam dunk, think again.

What was once a hot bill at the state capitol turned into nothing but a cold leftover sitting in the back of the fridge. The bill sailed through the house but the Senate couldn’t get it across the finish line.

