Capitol Report: Wallingford politicians sing, Tony Orlando visits Groton middle school, CT competitor on "Kids Baking Championship"

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — If there’s one thing we’ve taught you here at Capitol Report, it’s that there are cameras everywhere, and if you’re a politician, don’t sing.

At the Wallingford town council swearing in ceremony this week, one politician sang his nomination for town council president.

Singer Tony Orlando made a stop this week at Groton’s Cutler Arts and Humanities Magnet Middle School.

According to ‘The Day,’ he sang with the student chorus.

One eighth-grader told ‘The Day,’ “I’d hear of him…but only through my grandmother.”

Booking Tony Orlando at a middle school? It’s like booking Kanye at an assisted living facility.

There’s a reality show on the Food Network called “Kid’s Baking Championship,” and the 11-year-old son of Capitol Reports own Roy Occhiogrosso is a contestant.

Sam is a sixth-grader at Hartford Magnet Trinity School, and what he creates in the kitchen is nothing short of amazing.

