(WTNH) -- Ready or not, the state will begin reopening this Wednesday. The state has hit a lot of the benchmarks required for reopening, but there are still a lot of residents - and even lawmakers - who say we may be moving too fast.

State Democratic state lawmakers who think we may be moving too quickly penned a letter to Governor Ned Lamont last week to express their concern. News 8 spoke with Senate President Martin Looney about the letter.