(WTNH) – West Haven is moving along from former State Representative Michael DiMassa.

DiMassa resigned after he was charged with stealing nearly $600,000 in COVID relief funds from the city. Last week, the district elected 27-year-old Trenee McGee to fill the seat.

McGee is an anti-abortion Democrat and an artist who opened a studio for young actors. McGee first got into politics in 2019, serving on the West Haven City Council.

