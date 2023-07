NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Summertime in Connecticut has been a bit of a meteorological nightmare.

Torrential rain and storms pushed the Connecticut River above flood stage, which isn’t typical during mid-summer. Farmers along the river lost millions in crop damage.

State leaders say mitigating the impacts of climate change needs to be a priority. Connecticut’s Department of Agriculture commissioner, Bryan Hurlburt, pointed out what’s been happening.

Watch the video above.