(WTNH) – There was a whole lot of hootin’ and hollerin’ at last weekend’s state party conventions at Foxwoods and the Xfinity Theatre, but those weren’t the only nominating conventions last week.

Democrats in the 5 Congressional Districts gave the nod to the same slate of 5 Democrats who are hoping to keep their seats in November.

John Larson is seeking a 13th term, Rosa DeLauro is seeing a 17th term, Jim Himes is seeking a 7th term, Joe Courtney is seeking a 9th term, and Jahana Hayes is seeking a 3rd term.

Republicans see the Hayes seat as one that’s up for grabs.

Lee Elic is talking about the 2nd District and what he’s hearing from Republicans in that area.

Watch the video above for the full segment.