NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Submarine builder Electric Boat is one of the most critical parts of Connecticut’s thriving defense industry.

With 20,000 employees, the Groton-based division of General Dynamics is the largest for-profit company in the state.

At Electric Boat’s annual legislative briefing, the first words from President Kevin Graney’s mouth were, “EB is hiring.”

He said the company would build upon its programs with local elementary, middle, and high schools.

“These programs provide exposure to the trades and build awareness of careers at Electric Boat, and early awareness of careers is critical to our future,” Graney said.

…

A couple of years ago, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) turned heads when he hired Republican Mark Boughton as tax commissioner. The governor handpicked another Republican as consumer protection commissioner.

If confirmed, Bryan Cafferelli will have the gig. He is legal counsel for Senate Republicans. Lamont cites his legal experience and work with drug enforcement cases.

What do Democratic leaders think of the governor naming another Republican to his cabinet?

…

You didn’t need to worry about fighting the crowds last Tuesday if you were voting in one of three Connecticut special elections in the House of Representatives.

It was a Democratic sweep. Voter turnout was abysmal. In Stamford, the winner got just over 500 votes.

How do we keep these elections from being ‘no shows’ regarding voter turnout?

…

Connecticut has the third highest rate of drunk driving fatalities in the nation. Those numbers are part of the reason why there’s a push by some state lawmakers to lower the legal blood alcohol limit in Connecticut from .08 to .05.