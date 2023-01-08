(WTNH) – Four years ago, Connecticut was just getting introduced to Governor Ned Lamont. In his 2019 State of the State address, he made a bold statement.

“Let’s fix the damn budget once and for all,” Lamont said.

Fast forward to 2023’s State of the State address where Lamont referenced those exact words as he gave a rousing and optimistic speech that leaned on his budgetary accomplishments while charting a course for what comes next.

The budget will once again be a critical issue as the legislative session gets going and the early chatter about middle-class tax relief and making Connecticut more affordable were topics that are playing well on both sides of the aisle.

