Capitol Report: What role could CT play in the 2020 presidential race?

(WTNH) — More on the 2020 Presidential Race: what role could Connecticut play come the April 28 primary?

And then there were two. It’s down to Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential race.

The two emerged this week as the Democratic front-runners to take on Doland Trump in the general election following Super Tuesday.

Now, as CT looks ahead to its primary day on April 28, it’s no surprise that State party leaders have different views on what Biden vs. Sanders means going forward.