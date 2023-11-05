NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With Connecticut’s general election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Tom Dudchik and the Capitol Report team weigh in on the hot topics.
- Judge tosses out Bridgeport mayoral primary
- New Haven ballot question and extending the mayoral term from two to four years
- Will voter turnout be a problem on Election Day?
- Other interesting races to watch in Connecticut
- Lamont’s strong poll numbers/Biden’s weak poll numbers in Connecticut
- Should K-12 schools ban phones in the classroom?
- Rating the Lamont’s ‘couple costume’ for Halloween
Watch Capitol Report in its entirety in the video above.