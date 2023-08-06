NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For a third time, former President Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. The latest indictment charges with four felony counts, allegeding he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

The former president remains defiant, calling it a “pile-on” and continuing to tell his supporters that he sees the charges as a “badge of honor.”

Watch the video above to hear from Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. Senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and Connecticut Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto.