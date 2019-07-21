Capitol Report: What’s to come in special sessions and local elections

(WTNH)–Doesn’t it feel like the general assembly session just ended?

Well, on Monday, lawmakers return to the State Capitol for a special session. And while it doesn’t appear they will be any action on tolls, there’s still a lot of chatter about whether the outcome of a new bonding package could impact what happens next on with tolls.

It seems Governor Lamont is scaling back on his debt diet, while at the same time, going back to a limited highway toll plan.

19-year-old JT Lewis from Newtown is a Republican looking to unseat fellow party member Tony Hwang for his seat in 2020. Lewis is the brother of a Sandy Hook victim who wants to work with both parties on school gun safety and other key issues.

You can expect quite a battle in New Haven leading up to the primary on September 10.

The Democratic town committee gave three term incumbent Mayor Toni Harp their endorsement over challenger Justin Elicker.

Watch the video above for more.