(WTNH)–Now that the Governor has signed the state budget, when will the so called ‘special session’ happen?

One thing’s for sure, starting July 1, all highway rest-stops in the state will be open 24/7.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano made a real stink last week claiming the budget numbers are all out of whack. Do others agree?

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis has all the details in the video above.