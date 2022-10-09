(WTNH) – Where in the world is Leora Levy? You might say that she is in a little bit of trouble.

“The Day” columnist Dave Collins trashed Levy after listening to comments she made during a recent radio interview. He wrote, “Leora Levy and her stupid answers in a friendly interview are a very visible sign of the rot in the Republican party here, which can’t even field a viable candidate in a statewide Senate race.”

You can find a very active Levy on Twitter. She is heading to Mar-A-Lago on October 18 for a $1,000 per plate fundraiser with Donald Trump.

From September 19 through October 2, the Wesley Media Project tracked Senate race political ads. Senator Blumenthal spent $490,000 with the majority on broadcast TV and radio. As for Levy, she spent $0.

