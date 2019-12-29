Capitol Report: who ‘won the decade’ in CT politics?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2010’s, oh what a decade! We’ve seen a few different eras come and go in Connecticut politics, but who ‘Won the decade’?

The 2010s were definitely a big decade for the Democrats in Connecticut: in 2011 we saw Dannel Malloy replace Jodi Rell as Governor at the start of the decade, then in the U.S. Senate the Dodd/Lieberman era came to an end.

Chris Dodd left in 2011 after 30 years in the Senate, and in 2013 Joe Lieberman left the U.S. senate after 24 years.

We are now six years into the Blumenthal/Murphy era.

Looking back, who’s doing/did a better job in Washington? Dodd/Lieberman or Blumenthal/Murphy?

Are we better off with Lamont than we were with Malloy?

Watch the video above for the full segment discussion with the Capitol Report panel.