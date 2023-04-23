NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — April 23 is officially Little Richard Day in Connecticut.

Yes, our state is honoring the late performer for his “incomparable contributions to the history of music in America.”

Why, you ask?

Gov. Ned Lamont decided to recognize Little Richard because of a new documentary being released called “Little Richard: I Am Everything.”

The documentary’s producers have ties to Connecticut, and the premiere is being hosted at the Greenwich International Film Festival at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bedford Playhouse in Bedford, New York.