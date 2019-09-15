Capitol Report: Wild Primary nights in both Bridgeport and Hartford

Breaking News
by: Jon Rosen

(WTNH) — A wild mayoral Primary night in Bridgeport: Mayor Joe Ganim barely defeated State Senator Marilyn Moore by fewer than 300 votes. But, Moore isn’t going away.

Moore is calling for a state and federal investigation into possible voter fraud, citing questionable absentee ballots.

In a statement issued late Thursday night, Moore said, “Bridgeporters want to know how absentee ballots, again, contradicted what a clear majority of voters expressed at the polls. They want to know what they can do, what we can do to right this wrong.”

In the Hartford Primary, it seemed like Mayor Luke Bronin would be in a close race with Former Mayor Eddie Perez and the State Rep Brandon McGee. Didn’t happen.

Bronin won easily, and is looking to bring more change to Hartford.

